Dorothy I. "Dottie" ReynoldsYork - Dorothy Irene "Dottie" Reynolds, 90, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Lewis E. Reynolds with whom she shared 70 years of marriage on June 1, 2020.Born in York on September 8, 1929, Dottie was the daughter of the late Charles and Alverta Althoff. She enjoyed her card club, going bowling or bingo, trips to Ocean City, MD, casinos and working at the York Fair. She was a 1948 graduate of York High.In addition to her husband of over 70 years, Mrs. Reynolds is survived by four children, Harry "Bo" Reynolds and wife, Joy, Deborah and husband, Jim, Todd Reynolds and wife, Sharon and Gregg Reynolds; nine grandchildren, Chad, Jared, Braden, Ashley, Chelsea, Kassidy, Rachael, step grandsons, Jeremy and Cedric; 19 great grandchildren, Tucker, Taylor, Drake, Lucas, Stepson, Ethan, Logan, Emma, Hunter, Coleson, Camden, Conner, Dempsey, Tanner and Rowan; one sister, Mim Melhorn; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorris Merrifield and Virginia Rudacille.The services will be private at the convenience of the family at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York.