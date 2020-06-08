Dorothy Irene "Dottie" Kline
Dorothy Irene "Dottie" Kline

Dover, PA - Dorothy Irene Kline "Dottie" 87 of Dover, PA went home to be with the Lord June 5, 2020 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, PA.

Born July 26, 1932 in York, PA. She was the daughter of the late Charles Keeney and the late Margaret (Shultz) Keeney Hengst.

Dottie is survived by her three daughters, Brenda VanScyoc of Pleasant Hall, PA, Jane Lane of Fort Myers, FL, and Judy Varner of Waynesboro, PA. She is also survived by 10 grandkids, 18 great grandkids, and 7 great great grandkids. She is also survived by a brother, Donald Keeney, of Spring Grove, PA.

Dottie was well loved by all who knew her and crossed her path in life. To know her was to love her. Her favorite past times were quilting, and tending to her beautiful flower beds. She also loved to spend time just sitting outside listening to the birds and all of nature's beautiful sounds. Dottie was a great mother and a terrific grandmother and great grandmother. She always enjoyed the quality time she got to spend with her daughters and grandkids and great grandkids.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Salem Union Cemetery, 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 255 N Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W Market St, York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
