Dorothy J. Jacobs
Dover Twp - Dorothy J. Jacobs, age 94, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 6:36 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late George A. Jacobs Sr.
Born October 11, 1925 in York, one of four children of the late William Gotwalt and the late Helen Fisher, she was a graduate of William Penn High School. She was retired from Yorkraft, where she worked as the packaging supervisor, and prior to that had worked at BonTon Stores and Campbell Chain. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and the former Messiah Lutheran Church, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as going to the family home at the beach.
Mrs. Jacobs is survived by a son, George A. Jacobs Jr., and his wife Jane, of Dover; two granddaughters, Angela Pequignot, and her husband Larry, and Lauren Smuck and her husband, Jason; and four great grandchildren, Jud Pequignot, Emma Pequignot, Cadin Jacobs and Madison Smuck.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Allen Schwarz, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be to , 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019