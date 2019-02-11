|
Dorothy Kerstetter
Mechanicsburg - Dorothy J. Kerstetter, 97, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at Country Meadows Retirement Community, Mechanicsburg.
She was the widow of Lt. Col. Elbert S. Kerstetter, whom she married in August 1942.
Dorothy was born May 19, 1921, in Harrisburg the daughter of the late William F. and Fannie F. (Rose) Bierbower.
She graduated from John Harris High School Class of 1939 and worked for the Bell Telephone Co. in Harrisburg before joining her husband who was in the military service.
Dorothy joined her husband in Texas in 1943 where he was a flight instructor. For the next 28 years she assumed the roll of a military wife, moving 25 times, 6 overseas locations. Her retirement home was established in 1971 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Her children were born in Hamilton Field, CA, Sioux City, IA, and Bangkok, Thailand. After retirement in 1971, she was a volunteer in the Monroe Elementary School Library for an additional 28 years.
She is survived by two sons, Keith S. Kerstetter (Judy) of York, Kent S. Kerstetter (Valerie) of Dillsburg; one daughter, Kyle S. DeFilippo of Carlisle; four grandsons, Kris S. Kerstetter, Alex S. Kerstetter, Luke M. and Drew S. DeFilippo; one great-grandson, Brennan Kerstetter; two step-great-grandsons, Jeffrey and Mason Cornman; and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother, William F. Bierbower.
Services will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Burial will be held in the Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Residential Hospice, 900 Century Dr., Ste. 201, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019