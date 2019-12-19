|
Dorothy L. Beard
York - Dorothy L. Beard, age 82, entered into rest Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late James P. Beard.
A viewing will be held 11am-12pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. David Powers officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Mrs. Beard was born April 25th, 1937 in York, a daughter of the late Herman and Helen Hummer. She attended William Penn High School. and was retired from McCroys Distribution Center & former owner of Gaslight Tavern. Dorothy is survived by her children James P.Beard Jr. and his wife Deanna, John H Beard and his wife Val, Karen Lippy and her husband Jim, 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson Troy M. Beard.
Family was everything to Dolly and will be greatly missed by all, especially her grandchildren.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019