Dorothy L. Farrar
1924 - 2020
Dorothy L. Farrar

York - Dorothy Allen Farrar passed away December 4, 2020. She was born October 26, 1924, in Fargo, North Dakota.

She was married to Albert Farrar for 58 years, until his death in 2014.

Dorothy is survived by her son Ross Allen Farrar and his wife Leslie, granddaughter Chelcea Farrar Jackson and grandson Ross Farrar both of Asheville, North Carolina, great granddaughter, Deya Vazquez-Kalnitz of Ithaca, New York, and her sister Wanda Schroeder of Fargo, North Dakota. Her sister Carolyn Cooley of Meeker, Colorado is deceased.

Dorothy grew up in Fargo where she graduated in 1946 from North Dakota State University and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She taught school in Fargo and in Great Falls, Montana before moving to York in 1961. She received a Masters Degree in Education from Millersville University. She taught at Jackson Elementary in York City School District.

She was an active participant in many organizations including Junior Leagues of Great Falls, Montana and York, Pennsylvania, York Art Association, York Toastmasters, PSEA, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, Democratic Party, York Twinning Association and the American Red Cross.

She learned to play the cello after retirement and played in the York College Orchestra for seventeen years. She also was a cellist with the Stewart Quartet.

Dorothy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York. She was a Deacon and a member of Session and played cello in the church orchestra.

Dorothy will be placed along with her late husband in a niche at the Columbarium of Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pennsylvania. At a later date, there will be a gathering of friends and family to remember the life of Dorothy Lucille Farrar.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Foster Grandparent Program, Community Progress Council, 226 E. College Av, York, PA 17403.






Published in York Daily Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
She taught me kindness. Taught me how to be a good person. She lovese so much. I feel her already next to me. She was one of my top cheerleaders. She is a great woman in history. She helped so many that she didn't have to, and she loved teaching English. I deffintlly couldn't get away with bad Grammer! You and I, me and you, stuff. Now my dad continues the tradition, making my Grammer great. I'll miss her, but such a spirit of joy, she was amazing, and now she's happy in heaven, or the place the great ones go.
Chelcea Farrar Jackson
Family
December 5, 2020
I didn’t know Dorothy, but comforting thoughts are wished for you and Ross. God Bless.
Rita Lehman Henry
