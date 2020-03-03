|
Dorothy L. Resh
Springettsbury Twp. - Dorothy L. Resh, age 92, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 5:20 AM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Alvin L. "Al" Resh.
Born October 25, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Ammon and Emma (Mathias) Noble. She was a member of the Locust Grove United Church of Christ, the Widow Support Group, and she loved to read and to go on trips.
Mrs. Resh is survived by a daughter, Rebecca R. Resh, of Hewitt, New Jersey; two sons, Matthew A. Resh, and his wife Sandra, and Craig A. Resh, and his wife Diane, all of York; four grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Evan, and Adam Resh; and two great granddaughters, Lucy and Piper Resh. She was also preceded in death by a brother; Stanley Noble; and two sisters, Evelyn Reichart, and Pearl Hamme.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Susan A. Oelrich, officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday at Suburban Memorial Gardens. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York, PA 17402.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Autumn House East for their exceptional care.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020