Dorothy Lecrone
Spring Grove - Dorothy M. (Dubs) Lecrone, age 82, passed away at home on August 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Harvey L. Lecrone Jr., who passed away in 2002.
Dorothy was born in Hanover on January 23, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Roy Dubs and Hattie (Cornbower) Dubs. She graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1955. She was a homemaker all of her life and was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Jefferson.
She is survived by her daughters Debbi Laughman and husband John of Spring Grove and Tina Webb and husband Robert of York; her sons Dana Lecrone and wife Jennifer of Spring Grove, Jody Lecrone and fiancé Joan Sipe of Spring Grove and Randy Lecrone of Spring Grove; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Altland; her brothers Cletus and Gerald Dubs and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Floyd Dubs and her daughters-in-law Wendy Lecrone and Laurie Lecrone.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 11:00AM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 47 Hanover St., Codorus (Jefferson) PA 17311 with Pastor Diane Bentley officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service next to her husband at Jefferson Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 6-8PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove and on Saturday from 10-11AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019