Dorothy M. Buntin
Etters - Dorothy M. (Peifer) Buntin, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Carolyn's House Hospice. She was the wife of Edward W. Buntin to whom she was married for 49 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at Beaver Urich Funeral Home, Inc., 305 W. Front Street, Lewisberry. A visitation will be held from 9-10:00 AM Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.
Born May 9, 1954 in Mechanicsburg, a daughter of the late Marlin "Jim" and Betty J. (Welsh) Peifer, she retired from West Shore School District where she was a school bus driver for 30 years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Buntin is survived by a daughter, Tina M. and husband Richard Marquette of Etters; a grandson, Randy Marquette; three brothers, Ken Peifer of Mechanicsburg, Ralph Peifer of Lewisberry and Edward Peifer of Dover; and a sister, Jan Schwartz of Etters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020