Dorothy M. Bupp



Newberry Twp - Dorothy M. Bupp, age 82, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 6:08 PM Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Sterling E. Bupp.



Born on August 28, 1936 in York, a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Rose Ella (Densil) Briggs, she worked full-time at Raycom and had also worked part-time at Sunny Bright, Mailman's, and Maple Donuts. In her free time, she enjoyed going to the beach.



Mrs. Bupp is survived by four children, Debora L. Kottmyer, and her companion Gil Gonsalves of Wrightsville, Sterling "Ed" Bupp, Jr., and his wife Traci of Mount Wolf, LeRoy C. Bupp, and his wife Lynn of Mount Wolf, and Judy L. Miller, and her husband Keith of York; nine grandchildren, Edward, Travis, Clarence, Andrew, Brandon, Christopher, Cody, DeEtta, and Jara; a step grandchild, Ashlee; 14 great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; a brother, Chauncy Briggs of York; and a sister, Jackie Senft of York. She was also preceded in death by a step grandchild, Andrew; a great grandchild, Gauge Beach; two brothers, Clarence, Jr. and Charles; and a sister, Margaret.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Pastor Kelly Shifflett officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



