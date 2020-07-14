Dorothy M. Crone
Dover - Dorothy M. Crone, 98, entered into rest at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Country Meadows Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Horace E. Crone, Sr. who passed away January 22, 2016. They were married 75 years.
Born August 22, 1921 in York, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Boyer) Wolf.
She retired from Danskin where she worked as a seamstress.
Dorothy was a member of Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, Dover Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and playing Bingo and nickel slot machines.
Dorothy was a little woman with a giant heart who cared for her husband and family deeply and will be missed by all.
She is survived by five children, Horace E. "Butch" Crone, Jr., of York, Brenda Herman of Dover, Donna Jacobs of York, William Crone of York and James Crone of Florida; twelve grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; and 15 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vonnie Franklin; three brothers, Edward, George and Clarence "Sonny" Wolf; and three sisters, Sarah Lecrone, June Rhoads and Virginia Wolf.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C in Hanover, officiating. Burial will take place in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover.
Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
