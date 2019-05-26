|
|
Dorothy M. Keller
York - Dorothy M. Keller, 89, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence.
She was the wife of the late Kenneth K. Keller.
Dorothy was born in Martinsville, Lower Windsor Twp., PA on November 24, 1929, daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle (Smeltzer) Beaverson.
Dorothy graduated from Red Lion High School. She retired from the former Autokraft Box Corporation. She enjoyed playing games, especially cards. Dorothy loved going to the beach and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Barry E. Keller of Red Lion; two daughters, Cindy L. Keller of York and Wendy S. Stauffer and her husband, John of York; and one grandson, Marc J. Keller and his wife, Lisa. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Beaverson and F. Irene Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with the Rev. Dr. Kevin D. Frain officiating. Family and friends attending the service are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Best Little Cat House in PA, P.O. Box 6346, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Dorothy's beloved cat, Nikki, is currently residing there.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019