Dorothy M. (Kaltreider) Lanius
1926 - 2020
Dorothy M. (Kaltreider) Lanius

York - Dorothy M. (Kaltreider) Lanius, of York, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 7:40 am at her residence at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Lanius who entered into rest on May 17, 1995.

She was born in Longstown, on September 14, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Frederic V. and Daisy I. (Warner) Kaltreider. Dorothy was the wife of a farmer, but she also helped on the farm. She would assist with milking the dairy cows twice a day up to the age of 84. She was a life member of the Longstown United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, was an organist and attended Sunday school. Dorothy was also a member of the Friendly Farm Woman Group #12 and a longtime member of the Red Lion Grange #1781.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her only brother, Frederic Kaltreider, Jr. in 2004.

There will be a viewing for family and friends to share condolences and special memories on Monday, July 13th from 6-8 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Dorothy will be private, at her church, due to the church being limited on seating and to keep in compliance with the current Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing. Burial will take place at Mt. Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Her pastor, Rev. Laura E. Holtzapple will officiate at the private service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Dorothy to her church, Longstown United Methodist Church, 2975 Carol Road, York, PA 17402.

On line condolences may be offered at: www.BurgFuneralHome.com










Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
