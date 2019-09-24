Services
Dorothy M. Miller


1933 - 2019
Dorothy M. Miller

Glen Rock - Dorothy M. (Wynegar) Miller, 86, of Glen Rock, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Melvin L. Miller.

Funeral services and burial will be private. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Miller was born on March 10, 1933. In York and was a daughter of the late James Dean and Kathleen (Sproles) Wynegar.

She leaves eight children, 12 grandchildren, many great and great great grandchildren and two sisters and a brother.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
