Dorothy M. Ream
Wellsville -
Dorothy M. Ream, 91, died peacefully Monday February 25, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Robert V. Ream.
Services will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Ream was born May 17, 1927 in York, a daughter of the late Garry and Nellie (Shry) Hinea. She was a 1945 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and was a member of New Bethel UM Church, Lewisberry, PA.
Dotty is survived by her children Bob Ream and his wife Julie, Pat Ream and her husband Jeff Ferguson, Sue Landis and her husband Dave; grandchildren Josh Landis, Rachel, Brandon, and Adam Ream; a sister Linda Myers of Spring Grove and her husband Dennis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Able Services, 3100 N. Geroge St, York, PA 17406; (Division of Leg Up Farm Family) www.able-services.org
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019