|
|
Dorothy M. Thornton
Manchester - Dorothy M. "Dotty" Thornton, 67, passed away at her residence Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of Paul E. Thornton.
Mrs. Thornton was born in Manchester on Sunday, April 27, 1952, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mae L. (Bechtel) Anderson Sr.
Dorothy was a member of York Alliance Church. It was in the church nursery, when then were both toddlers, that she met her future husband of 48 years. She was employed by Buchart Horn, Inc. as an Administrative Assistant, retiring earlier this year after 18 years of service. Previously, she worked for over twenty years at Preston Trucking Company - where she practically ran the enterprise.
Dotty loved and adored her family. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her precious grandchildren, and her grandchildren deeply loved their G'ma Dot. She was a constant encourager and had an endearing sense of humor.
In addition to her husband, she will always be in the hearts of her three children: Jason Thornton and his wife Angie of NC, Jonathan Thornton and his wife Christine of TN, and Amy Adams and her husband Roland of AK; eight grandchildren: Ty, Brenner, Rachel, Abigail, Luke, Tyler, Elizabeth and Lily; three siblings: Kenneth Anderson Jr., Patricia Lowery, and Susan Bogle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The love and faith she shared is imprinted on those she cherished. To God be the glory, great things He has done in Dotty's life…
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Rd., York. Officiating will be her brother-in-law's, Rev. Paul Frank and Rev. Donald Jones. Final resting place will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York. There will be a visitation at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contribution to York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Rd., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019