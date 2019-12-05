|
Dorothy M. Ward
Nazareth - Dorothy M. (Pressel) Ward, 96, of Nazareth, formerly of Seven Valleys, passed away at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, Pa. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Ward.
Mrs. Ward was born January 3, 1923 in York and was the daughter of the late Claude and Ruth (Newcomer) Pressel.
She attended Manchester High School and was employed for over 15 years with Standard Register in York and also for Honeywell. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Susquehanna V.F.W. Post 2493 in Mount Wolf, Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Leader Heights and their Sunshine Ladies of Pine Grove Church.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her sons, Bruce Kline of Starksboro, Vermont and David Kline of North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Eryn, Seth, Shawn, and Kelly; 4 great-grandchildren, Leo, Julian, Liana and Talia; her sister, Elaine Bittner of Bethlehem, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Myia Kline; a great-granddaughter, Marilla Safrit, and her brothers, Eugene Pressel and Wilmer Pressel.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Philip Nace.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Pine Grove United Methodist Church 2523 Pine Grove Road, York, Pa., 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019