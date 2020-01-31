|
Dorothy M. Westerhold
Dover - Dorothy M. Westerhold, 95, entered into rest at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Providence Place in Dover. She was the wife of the late Edwin F. Westerhold.
Born November 23, 1924 in Thomasville, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Lester M. and Sarah K. (Eyster) Gross.
She graduated from Dover High School.
Dorothy retired in 1989 from Transply, Inc where she worked for about 15 years. She was a jack of all trades working in the warehouse, waiting on customers, cooking lunch for the employees and running errands. She and her husband were valued employees in the newly founded company.
Dot, as the oldest sister in the family, immediately became a mother to a large brood when her own mother died, when she was just 18 years old. She took on the responsibility of raising her younger brothers and baby sister. Dot and Ed had numerous "adoptees" live with them for many years. She was an adoring "grandma" to all her nieces and nephews and later to her great nieces and nephews as well.
She was a member of Rohler's Lutheran Church and enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting, hunting, traveling and camping.
Dorothy is survived by her twin sister, Nettie Alverta Mitzel of Dover; two more sisters, Erma Dentler and Rosara Harlacher, both of Dover; two brothers, Mearl Gross of Dover and Ray Gross of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Crone and two brothers, Dean and Clair Gross.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at New Life Assembly of God, 2136 Baltimore Pike, East Berlin, PA 17316. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Rohler's Mountainview Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be her nephew, John Dentler. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Place Co-Worker Foundation, 1528 Sand Hill Rd., Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020