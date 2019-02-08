Services
York - Dorothy E. Mann, 86, of York, died on February 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. She was the husband of John R. Mann of York, together they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Born in Chambersburg, on October 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Warren and M. Elizabeth (Glass) Hoover.

She was a machine operator for LOK Box, Co. for 28 years. Dorothy attended Good News Free Will Baptist Church, York. Both she and John enjoyed spending their winters in the Zephry Hill R.V. Park in Florida.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Deborah S. Amspacher and her husband, David of Dover, Victoria L. Henry and her husband, Kenneth of North East, MD, Pamela M. Smith and her husband, Wayne of York, and Teresa K. Kling and her husband, Charles of Thomasville; three brothers, William G. Hoover of Chambersburg, Larry James Hoover of York, and Richard D. Hoover of Mechanicsburg; a sister, June M. Churchy of Chambersburg; 9 grandchildren; a step grandson; 24 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brent Amspacher, a great grandson, Benjamin Wolfe and three brothers Robert, Allen and Ronald Hoover.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be on Tuesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
