Dorothy Meda Edsall
Shrewsbury - Dorothy Edsall passed away October 21, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was 96 years old. Born in Tolna on April 14, 1924 to Nelson & Meda Markel. She had 3 siblings. She is survived by 5 children, Jo Matterson, Becky Markel, Frank Engel, Dave Engel, and Paul Engel; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren.
Honoring Dorothy's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com