1/1
Dorothy Meda Edsall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Meda Edsall

Shrewsbury - Dorothy Edsall passed away October 21, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was 96 years old. Born in Tolna on April 14, 1924 to Nelson & Meda Markel. She had 3 siblings. She is survived by 5 children, Jo Matterson, Becky Markel, Frank Engel, Dave Engel, and Paul Engel; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren.

Honoring Dorothy's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved