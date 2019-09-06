|
Dorothy Moquin
York - Dorothy Y. "Dottie" Moquin, 86, of York, died on September 4, 2019 at Providence Place. She was the wife of Ross B. Moquin, MD of York, together they celebrated 40 years of marriage. Born on August 25, 1933, in York, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Dorothy (Bupp) Greenholt.
Dottie was a 1951 graduate of William Penn Senior High School, was Miss Greater York - 1952. She was a 1954 graduate of Temple University School of Nursing. During her nursing career she worked at York Hospital as an RN in the operating room, the emergency department and oncology for many years. She later moved to California and became the head nurse of the outpatient oncology clinic at the Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego. Several years later she moved to the DC area and worked for the US Army as an oncology nurse at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Dottie was also the head nurse on the oncology unit at St. Raphael's Hospital in Connecticut, where she was presented the excellence in oncology awards by the American Cancer Society. She also worked as a patient care coordinator at Lancaster Hospice. Her last years of work until retirement were spent doing hospice work and working as an oncology nurse educator.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children Michael J. Snyder of York, Sharon Snyder-Klunk of York; three grandchildren Whitney Timcheck, Drew Snyder and Alexander Klunk; a great granddaughter Brooke Timcheck; six step children Robert Moquin of Marlborough, CT, Dr. Ross R. Moquin of Syracuse, NY, John Paul Moquin of Lancaster, Kevin Moquin of Liverpool, NY, Michelle Porthouse of Fredericksburg, VA and Gabrielle Rhoads of Enola; 17 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 20019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York. A viewing will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the church. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1130 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019