Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Springettsbury Twp - Dorothy O. Payne, age 94, died at 11:14 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at York Hospital. A former resident of The Hahn Home, she had been a guest at The Brunswick at Longstown since 2003.

Born October 26, 1924 in Stewartstown, the daughter of the late B. Fulton and Olive (Wilson) Payne, she retired from Motor Freight Corporation where she had worked as a file clerk.

Miss Payne is survived by a niece, JoAnn McElwain, and her husband Roger, of Stewartstown; and a nephew, Bill Anderson, and his wife Carin, of Silver Springs, Maryland.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:07 AM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Right Rev'd Barry E. Yingling, Csss, officiating. Visitation will be 10:30-11:07 AM. Private burial will be in Zion Methodist Episcopal Cemetery, Hopewell Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401 or to the York County Food Bank, 254 West Princess Street, York, PA 17403.

A special thanks is extended to the staff at the Brunswick at Longstown for their excellent care of Miss Payne since 2003.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
