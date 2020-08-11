Dorothy P. BeckDover - Dorothy P. (Anderson) Beck, 94, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of Herman Beck Sr who died in 1994.Mrs. Beck was born in York County on February 13, 1926, daughter of the late George W. and Mary (Gotwalt) Anderson.She retired from Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center, York, in the Housekeeping Department.Dorothy was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Dover.Survivors include, a daughter, Linda M. Grove of Dover and a stepson, Herman Beck Jr. of Mt. Wolf; two grandchildren, Tracy A. Miller and her husband, Mike of Dover and Susan L. Grimes and her husband, Keith of Dover, two great grandchildren, Myranda L. Baker and her fiancé, Cody Bell of Dover, Austin R. Grimes of Dover; and a brother, Elwood "Bud" Anderson of Dover. She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Anderson, four sisters, Charlotte Landis, Margaret Marsh, Helen Stambaugh, and a stepsister, Catherine Hawkins.Due to Covid-19, all services will be held at a later date.Please make memorial contributions to the York County S.P.C.A., 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.