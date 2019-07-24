|
Dorothy R. Anderson
York - Dorothy R. Anderson, 71, entered into rest at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home.
Born on March 24, 1948 in York, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Charles B. and Rebecca J. (Krone) Hoffman, Sr.
She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1966 and worked as a production supervisor.
She is survived by three daughters, Nicole Anderson, Leslie Anderson and Pam Hoffman; three sons, Larry Anderson, Jr., Chris Anderson and Doug Anderson; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Penny Gearhart; and two brothers, Charles Hoffman, Jr. and Larry Hoffman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is in Emanuel Cemetery in Lewisberry. Officiating will be the Rev. Thomas Gilman, pastor of Manchester Assembly of God.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019