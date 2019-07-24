Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy R. Anderson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy R. Anderson Obituary
Dorothy R. Anderson

York - Dorothy R. Anderson, 71, entered into rest at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home.

Born on March 24, 1948 in York, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Charles B. and Rebecca J. (Krone) Hoffman, Sr.

She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1966 and worked as a production supervisor.

She is survived by three daughters, Nicole Anderson, Leslie Anderson and Pam Hoffman; three sons, Larry Anderson, Jr., Chris Anderson and Doug Anderson; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Penny Gearhart; and two brothers, Charles Hoffman, Jr. and Larry Hoffman.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is in Emanuel Cemetery in Lewisberry. Officiating will be the Rev. Thomas Gilman, pastor of Manchester Assembly of God.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now