Dorothy R. Cavanaugh
York - Dorothy R. Cavanaugh, age 89, entered into her heavenly reward on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia. Dorothy was born in Homestead, PA, the daughter of David and Margaret (Cloonan) Reside.
Dorothy attended high school at Academy of the Holy Angels in Demarest, NJ. She graduated from Seton Hill College in 1952 with a Bachelor's degree in English and Secondary Education. She married Thomas A. Cavanaugh on June 29, 1952. He predeceased her in 1990. Dorothy loved reading, playing the piano, genealogy, exploring the world on her IPad, playing BINGO, doing crossword puzzles, and watching her Steelers play. Her quick wit and one-liners made her a favorite of her caregivers in her final years. Her greatest pleasure in life, though, was caring for her beloved family. She will be terribly missed.
She is survived by six children: Thomas A. Cavanaugh (Carla), Marian C. Kurnat (John), Teresa C. Burke (John), Ellen L. Campbell (Michael), Patrick J. Cavanaugh; Anne C. Smith (Bart); 17 grandchildren: Maureen (John) Crane, Megan (Patrick) Brennan, Kathleen Cavanaugh (fiancé Christopher Joseph Snyder), Joseph Cavanaugh, Emma Kurnat (Andrew Thoma), Robert (Courtney) Burke, Patrick (Rebecca) Burke, Elizabeth Burke, Claire Campbell, Grace Campbell, Kara (Daniel) Starceski, Matthew Smith, Elyse Smith, Peter Smith, Sean Smith, Mary Katharine Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Mary Ann Robinson, and Cathy Reside; and many cousins, nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her brother, David Alan Reside.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4th from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Avenue in York. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 South Beaver Street in York, with concelebrants, Rev. Keith Carroll and Rev. Norman C. Hohenwarter, Jr. Burial will take place in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone at Saint Anne's Retirement Community who helped make Dorothy's last years so incredibly beautiful and filled with love. We would also like to thank UPMC in Lititz for their exceptional medical and nursing care during her visits there.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512, or to Academy of the Holy Angels, 315 Hillside Ave., Demarest, NJ 07627.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019