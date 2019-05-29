Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Resources
Shrewsbury - Dorothy R. "Dolly" Lee, 88, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Edward Lee who passed away in 2005.

Born in Baltimore she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Gover) Leaf. Dolly was a service representative with Verizon and also a realtor in Maryland and Pennsylvania prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening, baking and spending time with her family. Dolly was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan.

She is survived by five children George R. Lee of Shrewsbury, Ruth Ann, wife of Ronald Miller of Glenville, Theresa Bull of Parkton, Mary Lou Goebel of Parkton and Michael Lee and wife Kathleen of Baltimore; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters Pauline Blevins, Shirley Sutton, Christine Bolt and Deborah Echoltz. She was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Leaf.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St. New Freedom. Interment will follow in Stabler's Cemetery, Parkton. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019
