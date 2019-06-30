Services
Dorothy R. Oyler


1926 - 2019
York - Dorothy R. (Groscost) Oyler, 92, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul B. Smith, Robert E. Dietz and Dwight E. Oyler.

Dorothy was born on November 29, 1926 in York a daughter of the late Walter and Elsie (Krout) Groscost. She enjoyed playing cards and completing puzzles and crosswords.

Mrs. Oyler is survived by two sons, Paul and wife Pam Smith and Christopher and wife Jean Dietz both of York; four daughters, Barb and husband Tim Coonan of York, Karon and husband Steve Lynn of Red Lion, Robin Spangler of East York and April and husband Dwayne Neiman of Thomasville; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Smith; and her son in law, Robert Spangler.

Funeral services and burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019
