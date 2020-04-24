Resources
Dorothy Rae Tyndall

Dorothy Rae Tyndall

Dorothy "Dottie" Rae Tyndall age 87 of York, PA passed away on Sunday April 19 at Manor Care North in York. Born May 24, 1932 in York, PA Dorothy was the daughter of the late Ray Elwood and Hazel Arabelle (Rife) Gentzler. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald E. Gentzler. Dottie, as she was most well-known, graduated from West York Area High School in 1950 and started her career at York Corrugating Company in West York. From there, she went on to work as a Bookkeeper for Pat Morgart's Bridal Shop from which she retired after almost 40 years. Dottie is survived by a son, Eric J. (Lori) Tyndall and beloved grandchildren Emma R., Alyssa M., and William E. Tyndall. Dottie was an avid bowler for more than 60 years and along with her Mother was inducted into the York County Bowling Hall of Fame in 1987. Dottie loved to travel, especially for bowling. When her grandchildren were young, she was willing to babysit anytime anywhere and loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed regularly scheduled lunches with her former co-workers. Dottie was also a long time member of St. James Lutheran Church in West York. At a later date, her family will host a celebration of life to come together and remember Dorothy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams St. York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
