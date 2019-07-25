|
|
Dorothy Riffey
Lewisberry - Dorothy E. Riffey, 89, of Lewisberry PA, passed June 28th, 2019. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Herman Riffey Sr. and son Herman Riffey Jr. Together Dorothy and her husband raised 3 children; Herman Riffey Jr., Steven Riffey, and Crystal Hess. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 children, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy attended HACC for sign language classes, and enjoyed teaching the deaf.
She taught Sunday school and was an honorary member of Pinchot Park Assembly of God. She had a passion for reading, country music, and southern gospel. She forever loved her home state of Virginia. She leaves behind her beloved cat, Cali, who served as a companion after the death of her husband 12 years ago.
A memorial is scheduled for July 25th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Pinchot Park Assembly of God. A reception will follow. All are invited to celebrate Dorothy's life.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 25, 2019