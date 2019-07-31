|
Dorothy T. Root
York - Dorothy T. Root, 88, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Normandie Ridge.
She was the wife of the late Warren W. Root.
Dorothy was born in Pittsfield, Mass. on November 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Myron E. and Nellie E. (Williams) Thompson.
Dorothy graduated from Pittsfield High School. She earned her nursing degree at Henry W. Bishop 3rd Memorial School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for the York Rescue Mission in York. She was a member of First Baptist Church of York. Dorothy enjoyed her cats, reading and crocheting.
She is survived by three sons, Allen C. Root and his wife, Beverly of Manchester, Brian R. Root and his wife, Miriam of York, and Martin E. Root and his wife, Lisa of Glen Rock; and two grandchildren, Eric and Stacey Root. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Lorraine M. Root and Marian L. Root.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Normandie Ridge multi-purpose room, 1700 Normandie Ridge, York with the Rev. David L. Brinker officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Normandie Ridge staff for the excellent care provided for their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019