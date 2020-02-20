Services
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Dorothy V. Billett


1934 - 2020
Dorothy V. Billett Obituary
Dorothy V. Billett

York - Dorothy V. (Olewiler) Billett, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Autumn House - West. She was the wife of the late Grant T. Billett, Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 AM Saturday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Born January 9, 1934 in New Bridgeville, a daughter of the late Francis and Bertha (Sawmiller) Olewiler, she retired from El-Ge (LG) Potato Chip Company in York after more than 30 years of service. Mrs. Billett had been a member of the former Bethany UCC in York. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach with her husband, gardening and cooking.

Mrs. Billett is survived by two daughters, Medina Billett Westcott of York and Holly Billett Bowers and her husband Stephen Bowers of York; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to Autumn House - West, c/o Senior Care on Market St., 914 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
