Dorothy V. (Stine) Sheffer
York/Seven Valleys - Dorothy V. (Stine) Sheffer, 93, of The Haven at Springwood, York, who was formerly of Seven Valleys, passed away on Friday Nov. 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Leroy E. Sheffer.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at Salem Union Church Cemetery 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA 17407 with Rev. Douglas DeStephano, officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required. There will be no viewing. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Sheffer was born in Springfield Township and was a daughter of the late John H. and Mabel E. (Gladfelter) Stine.
She was employed at AMP, Inc. Plastics Division, Glen Rock, for many years, retiring in 1989.
She was a member of Friedensaal Evangelical Lutheran Church, Seven Valleys and of the Society of Farm Women Potosi Group #11.
Dorothy is survived by a son, Russell B. Sheffer and his wife Paula; a daughter, Candice A. Zipay; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra V. Sheffer. She was predeceased by a son, Barry L. Sheffer and two brothers and four sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedensaal Evangelical Lutheran Church, (mark for memorial fund), 9138 White Church Road, Seven Valleys 17360.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Haven at Springwood and of Asana Hospice for the excellent care and compassion shown to Dorothy.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com