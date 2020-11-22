Dorothy WelshYork - Dorothy Virginia (Stewart) Welsh, age 91, died peacefully on Monday November 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Denver, Pa.She was the wife of the late John W. Welsh to whom she was married for 64 years.Born July 28, 1929 in York Pa, she was one of four siblings and the second daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna (Kadilak) Stewart.Dorothy graduated from York Catholic High School, Class of 1947 and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife who raised four children whom she cherished. In addition to running a household, she enjoyed sewing, watching old movies, and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid follower of politics and was not afraid to voice her opinions. She fell in love with technology and was never intimidated by the Internet. She spent hours on her computer, I-pad and I-phone; emailing friends, shopping or providing updates on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and two brothers, Benjamin and John Stewart.She is survived by her four children and their spouses; Patrick and Linda Welsh of York, PA, Mary and Bruce Waskowicz of Denver, PA, Jack and Beth Welsh of San Antonio, TX, and Kathleen and Jeff Shue of York, PA; her sister, Catherine Fourhman of York, Pa; grandchildren: Kevin, Christopher, Andrew, Katelyn, Eric, Lauren, John, Jacquelyn, and Dylan; and great grandchildren: Kayden, Andrew, Peyton, Lorelei, Fiona, and James.Due to the increasing number of Covid 19 cases, a Mass of Christian burial will be scheduled at a time when all can gather safely. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, in East York will assist with the arrangements.In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17604.