Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Dorsey B. Crisamore Sr.

Dorsey B. Crisamore Sr. Obituary
Dorsey B. Crisamore, Sr.

Dover - Dorsey B. Crisamore, Sr., 75, of Dover, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Cynthia K. (Schenandore) Crisamore.

Dorsey was born February 25, 1944, in Warrington Twp., York County and was the son of the late Rev. Edgar M. Crisamore and Zada (Boyce) Crisamore.

His graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Salem Union Cemetery, Canal Road, Dover. Officiating at his service will be Pastor Stephen Hunter. The Emig Funeral Home of Dover is handling his funeral arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
