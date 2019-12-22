|
|
Douglas A. Runkle
York - Douglas Andrew Runkle, 40, entered into rest on December 16, 2019. Born on February 6, 1979 in York, he was the son of Theodore and Joan (Grapes) Runkle. Doug was a graduate of Northeastern High School, attended YTI and was in training to become a chef at Heritage Hill and Pargo's.
In addition to his parents, Doug leaves to cherish his memory, uncles, Joe Runkle, Jesse Runkle, Charles Runkle, Micheal Runkle and Kenneth Runkle Sr; aunts, Judy Runkle and Dot Taylor; 31 cousins; and a host of family and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Christina Runkle; uncles, David, and Edward Runkle.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Pastor Osmany Espinosa will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. A time of Celebration will be held following the service. In lieu of flower's contributions can be made to the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., to help defray costs.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019