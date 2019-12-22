Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Runkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas A. Runkle


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas A. Runkle Obituary
Douglas A. Runkle

York - Douglas Andrew Runkle, 40, entered into rest on December 16, 2019. Born on February 6, 1979 in York, he was the son of Theodore and Joan (Grapes) Runkle. Doug was a graduate of Northeastern High School, attended YTI and was in training to become a chef at Heritage Hill and Pargo's.

In addition to his parents, Doug leaves to cherish his memory, uncles, Joe Runkle, Jesse Runkle, Charles Runkle, Micheal Runkle and Kenneth Runkle Sr; aunts, Judy Runkle and Dot Taylor; 31 cousins; and a host of family and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Christina Runkle; uncles, David, and Edward Runkle.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Pastor Osmany Espinosa will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. A time of Celebration will be held following the service. In lieu of flower's contributions can be made to the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., to help defray costs.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -