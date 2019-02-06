|
Douglas Bell
Dover - Douglas E. Bell, 63, entered into rest at 4:32 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at his home. He was born December 12, 1955 in Lancaster, a son of Shirley A. (Newcomer) Bell of York and the late Elwood S. Bell, Jr. He attended Dallastown High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. In addition to his mother, Doug is survived by six brothers, Steve, Ken, Nathan, Gordon, Dave and Daniel and three sisters, Shirley, Jeanette and Charlotte. He was the longtime caretaker of Wesley Watts of Dover. A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Paradisus Church of God, 37 S. Ridge Rd., Thomasville. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard Chronister. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Paradisus Church of God, 37 S. Ridge Rd., Thomasville, PA 17364. emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019