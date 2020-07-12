1/1
Douglas E. Downs
{ "" }
Douglas E. Downs

Felton - Douglas Edward Downs, 56, entered into rest on Thursday July 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 16, 1964 in Havre de Grace, Maryland. The son of the late Dallas and Betty Downs.

Douglas worked for Red Lion School District as a custodian for over 20 years.

He is survived by cousins Curtis Anstine and Carl Anstine, a half brother Elton "Pete" Downs and other cousins.

A memorial service will be 2 P.M. Saturday July 18, 2020 at Family of God Community Church 147 First Ave. Red Lion, PA 17356. The service will also be live streamed; to watch use livestream@familyofgodcc.com.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Family of God Community Church
