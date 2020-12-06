1/1
Douglas E. Dzubinski
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas E. Dzubinski

Windsor - Douglas E. Dzubinski, 53, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg following a three-week battle with COVID-19. He was the husband of Penny Lynn (Smith) Dzubinski to whom he was married for 28 years.

A Public Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Doug's Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be livestreamed on the Olewiler Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/olewilertributes/live at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the immediate family at the Graveside Service at 12:15 PM Thursday in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Doug was born on April 8, 1967 in York, a son of the late Phyllis J. (Shaffer) Dzubinski and Charles Rohrbaugh; and stepson of Ted Dzubinski of Lititz. He was a 1985 graduate of York Co. School of Technology and has been an EMT for over 30 years, most recently with Life Team (UPMC) and previously with White Rose Ambulance and Springettsbury Twp. EMS. Doug served as Emergency Management Coordinator for Windsor Borough, was a member of Windsor Lions Club and was a volunteer scuba diver at National Aquarium in Baltimore. Doug's passion was scuba diving and he could be found hunting megalodon in the waters off North Carolina or enjoying the underwater world in the Caribbean, Honduras, Mexico, Cuba or Guadalupe Islands.

In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by a daughter, Bryanne L. and husband Zachary Gannon of Red Lion; three stepbrothers; four nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by a sister, Angie Sweitzer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Windsor Lions Club, PO Box 16, Windsor, PA 17366 or to York Co. SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Penny and family,
I'm so sorry to hear of Doug's passing. Thoughts and prayers to you at this difficult time.
Sharon Shultz
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved