Douglas E. Dzubinski
Windsor - Douglas E. Dzubinski, 53, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg following a three-week battle with COVID-19. He was the husband of Penny Lynn (Smith) Dzubinski to whom he was married for 28 years.
A Public Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Doug's Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be livestreamed on the Olewiler Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/olewilertributes/live
at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the immediate family at the Graveside Service at 12:15 PM Thursday in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Doug was born on April 8, 1967 in York, a son of the late Phyllis J. (Shaffer) Dzubinski and Charles Rohrbaugh; and stepson of Ted Dzubinski of Lititz. He was a 1985 graduate of York Co. School of Technology and has been an EMT for over 30 years, most recently with Life Team (UPMC) and previously with White Rose Ambulance and Springettsbury Twp. EMS. Doug served as Emergency Management Coordinator for Windsor Borough, was a member of Windsor Lions Club and was a volunteer scuba diver at National Aquarium in Baltimore. Doug's passion was scuba diving and he could be found hunting megalodon in the waters off North Carolina or enjoying the underwater world in the Caribbean, Honduras, Mexico, Cuba or Guadalupe Islands.
In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by a daughter, Bryanne L. and husband Zachary Gannon of Red Lion; three stepbrothers; four nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by a sister, Angie Sweitzer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Windsor Lions Club, PO Box 16, Windsor, PA 17366 or to York Co. SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
