|
|
Douglas K. Bredbenner
Red Lion - Douglas K. Bredbenner,66, entered into rest on Monday April 22, 2019 at his residence.
He was born September 18, 1952 in York. The son of Frances M. (Stump) Bredbenner of Red Lion and the late Harold A. E. "Bud" Bredbenner.
He had worked as a machinist for PT Industries. He was a 31 year member of the American Legion Post 543 in Red Lion where he also had served on the board of directors, a life member of the Amvets.
Including his mother, Douglas is also survived by a daughter Melisa Yohn, another daughter by another father Amanda Becker and a son Douglas Eder, a sister Sharon Flickinger and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday May 3, 2019 at 2pm at the American Legion 23 E. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion 23 E. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019