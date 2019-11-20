|
|
Douglas L Clemens
York - Douglas L Clemens, 64, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sandy A. (DeJesus) Clemens. The couple planned to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on February 9th.
A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating.
Born on January 22, 1955 in York, he was a son of Audrey (Hake) Clemens of York and the late Dean Clemens. Douglas worked in sales at Republic Services.
Doug enjoyed exercising and playing sports, especially golf and basketball. Over the years he enjoyed watching his son play baseball and was very involved with his granddaughters, especially Khloe, never missing a Temple Guard Performance. Douglas was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club.
Along with his wife, Sandy, Douglas is survived by his son, Andrew Clemens and his wife, Megan of York; daughter, Deanna Melendez and her husband, Herman of York; three granddaughters, Khloe Melendez, Kamila Melendez and Julia Clemens; brother, Jeffrey Clemens and his wife, Brenda of Bethlehem; sister, Jayne Limm and her husband, Jeffrey of York; and sister in law, Janis Clemens of Oklahoma City, OK. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Clemens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Food Bank, 254 W. Princess St., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019