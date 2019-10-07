Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas W. Swartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas W. Swartz Obituary
Douglas W. Swartz

YORK - Douglas W. Swartz, 50, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Providence K. (Spotts) Swartz. Doug and Providence have been together for over 20 years.

Born October 1, 1969 in York, he was the son of William E. Swartz of W. York and Susan E. (Rohrbach) Swartz of Columbia. He was currently employed as the estimating manager with Menasha Packaging (Strine Printing) for over 20 years.

Doug, a 1987 graduate of West York was a lifelong and dedicated supporter of the bulldogs. While also being the statistician for both the football and basketball teams. Doug was also an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Penn State, the Baltimore Orioles and Tar Heel Basketball. He loved his West York Community and was a long time member of the Viking Athletic Association. He was also a member of the Lucky Seven Hunting Camp In Forksville, Pa where he had many friends.

Doug loved and was loved by everyone who met him, touching the lives of many. He is survived by a sister, Debra S. Swartz and nephews, James D. Johnson, Avery L. Handy and Zachary A. Spotts.

A Celebration of A Life Well Lived will be 7PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. A viewing will be held from 4-7PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to West York High School Athletics, Attn: Frank Hawkins, 1800 Bannister St., York Pa 17404.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now