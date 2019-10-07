|
Douglas W. Swartz
YORK - Douglas W. Swartz, 50, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Providence K. (Spotts) Swartz. Doug and Providence have been together for over 20 years.
Born October 1, 1969 in York, he was the son of William E. Swartz of W. York and Susan E. (Rohrbach) Swartz of Columbia. He was currently employed as the estimating manager with Menasha Packaging (Strine Printing) for over 20 years.
Doug, a 1987 graduate of West York was a lifelong and dedicated supporter of the bulldogs. While also being the statistician for both the football and basketball teams. Doug was also an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Penn State, the Baltimore Orioles and Tar Heel Basketball. He loved his West York Community and was a long time member of the Viking Athletic Association. He was also a member of the Lucky Seven Hunting Camp In Forksville, Pa where he had many friends.
Doug loved and was loved by everyone who met him, touching the lives of many. He is survived by a sister, Debra S. Swartz and nephews, James D. Johnson, Avery L. Handy and Zachary A. Spotts.
A Celebration of A Life Well Lived will be 7PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. A viewing will be held from 4-7PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to West York High School Athletics, Attn: Frank Hawkins, 1800 Bannister St., York Pa 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019