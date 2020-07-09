Dovington Carson Deffinbaugh, Jr.
York - Dovington Carson Deffinbaugh, Jr., known by friends and family as Carson, age 87, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Dallastown Nursing Center. Born in Baltimore, MD on May 25, 1933, he was the son of the late Dovington Carson Deffinbaugh, Sr. and the late Ethel (Davey) Deffinbaugh. Carson was the loving husband and best friend of Joann Louise (Fairchild) Deffinbaugh; they celebrated 65 years of marriage on May 28 of this year.
Carson was a graduate of Arundel High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education at East Stroudsburg State College where he met the love of this life, Joann. He served as a Medic in the US Army during the Korean War. Carson started his career as a Physical Education teacher for the Central York School District, then became a School Counselor after earning his Master's Degree from Western Maryland College. He continued his education with classes at Penn State University.
Carson was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church of York. He was a member of the Central York Education Association, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and the National Education Association. He was also a member of the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW and the York Hiking Club. He hiked most of the Appalachian Trail and climbed Mount Washington. Carson loved to be physically active and he took part in the York County Senior Games and completed the Boston Marathon. He was an avid supporter of blood drives and received recognition for the many gallons he donated through the years.
Carson and Joann loved the ocean, and for many years wintered in Sanibel Island, FL, where he loved to find and collect sea shells. He was a caring pet owner. Carson's main love in life was his family, and he especially cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Joann, Carson is survived by his son Jeffrey A. Deffinbaugh, and his wife Kay of York, his daughters; Janis Glusco and her husband Eric of York, Jill Trabert, and her husband Tom of York, and Jodi Gleeson, and her husband James of Gibsonia. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Cody Trabert, and his wife Rachel, Chelsea (Trabert) Kinsley and her husband James, Rachel (Glusco) Dougherty and her husband Mark, Carson Glusco, J. Patrick Gleeson, and Daniel Gleeson.
A private service for Carson will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mount Zion Cemetery. Contributions in Carson's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
