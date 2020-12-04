Drew E. Kline
Tunkhannock PA - Drew E. Kline, a long-time resident of Tunkhannock PA, who was formerly of Glen Rock, died on December 3, 2020, with his loving wife Naomie by his side.
Drew was born on December 14, 1956 in Glen Rock, PA to Lynn Sellers Kline and Dale Kline. He graduated from Susquehannock HS in 1975 and began his career in the Army as a Medic. Drew was one of the first graduating classes of the Physician Assistant Program in the Army. Drew worked at Proctor and Gamble in Tunkhannock, PA from 1985 to 2012, when he retired.
Drew loved to hunt and fish and travel with family and friends. He went on many adventures, the more rugged the better, to hunt mountain goat, bear, caribou, elk, moose, and deer. Drew was a tough as nails type of guy who never wanted help, but who wanted to support and help everyone he loved.
He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Kline and daughter Orlena Kline, who are welcoming him with loving arms now, his maternal grandparents Bruce and Sabrie Sellers, and his paternal grandparents Millard and Sadie Kline.
Drew is survived by his loving wife Naomie, daughter Nicole Kline, his grandchildren, Gavin Haller and Connor Hallermother and stepfather Lynn and Skip Wingard, father Dale Kline and his partner Goldie Erdman, brothers Mark Kline and his partner Luanne Roche and Forrest Yingling, and Uncle Bryan Sellers.
Family and friends are invited to attend Drew's funeral service which will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657. A viewing will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service on Saturday.
Internment for family and friends with military honors by the York County Veterans Honor Guard will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery, Hanover St. Glen Rock, PA, with Rev, John Trout, officiating.
COVID 19 restrictions will require all attending to socially distance and wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Boone and Crockett Club directly online at: https://www.boone-crocket.org/contributing-boone-and-crockett-club
.
Please visit sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com
or geiple.com
to share memories or extend condolences.