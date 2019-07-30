Services
Duane Dettinger


1970 - 2019
Duane Dettinger Obituary
Duane Dettinger

WELLSVILLE - Duane A. Dettinger, 48, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence in Warrington Township.

A private family viewing and a celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family. For more information contact a family member. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born December 27, 1970 in York, he was a son of Brenda J. (Smeltzer) Dettinger Craley and the late Vernon S. Dettinger, Sr.

He was employed with Slothower Machine Shop in York as a machinist.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he was a life member of the North American Fishing Club and a member of the Shiloh American Legion.

Mr. Dettinger is also survived by his daughter, Chasity A. Dettinger of Red Lion; two grandchildren, Jaxyn and Kamdyn Evans; a son, Wyatt Dettinger of Wellsville; two brothers, Vernon S. Dettinger Jr. of York and Joseph L. Dettinger of Felton; two sisters, Amanda I. Amspacher of Red Lion and Holly T. Mellinger of Mt. Wolf and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019
