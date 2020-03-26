Services
Duane E. Ness


1980 - 2020
Duane E. Ness Obituary
Dover - Duane E. Ness, 39, entered into rest on March 22, 2020. Born on July 22, 1980 in York, he was the son of Stephanie (Ryan) and Steven Ness.In addition to his parents, Duane leaves to cherish his memory, children, Jordyn and Ryan; a sister, Lori; nieces, Valori and Elaina; girlfriend, Alicia; and a host of family and friends. Duane was a graduate of Red Lion High School. He worked as a contractor for many years and worked as a laborer for Simplex Paper Box Corp. Duane had a strong love for all things outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish. One of his favorite things to do was to spend time with his children, family and friends.

At this time services will be held privately. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
