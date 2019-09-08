|
|
Duane Hannigan
- - Duane Hannigan, age 63, passed away peacefully August 16, 2019, at Pappus House in Spry. He was born January 11, 1956 at York Hospital, in York County Pennsylvania to Amaryllis "Amy" and Paul Hannigan. He was a 1974 graduate of Red Lion Area High School, obtained his bachelors' degree in music education from Lebanon Valley College in 1978.
It has been said that there was no instrument that Duane couldn't play, and, given an hour, that he couldn't play well. Duane was a classically trained pianist who traveled the country sharing his passion and talent. Music was truly a form of ministry to Duane, and he spent many years sharing God's love through composing, directing choirs, and leading worship. In the last several years, Duane found great joy at serving the people of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.
Duane is survived by his mother Amy; twin brother Ryan Hannigan; son Michael Hannigan; as well as 2 daughters Alyssa and Heather Hannigan. He leaves behind 1 granddaughter, 2 grandsons, as well as many friends and extended family.
He is preceded in death a son, Shaun Hannigan on January 31, 1987, and was joined by his father, Paul Hannigan, on August 19, 2019.
A service to commentate the life and ministry of Duane Hannigan will be held at Good Shepherd Church, 2121 Roosevelt Ave, York PA, 17408 on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Visitation will commence at 4pm, with service and reception to follow.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019