Duane Kocher
York - Duane Leroy Kocher, 80, of York, died on May 4, 2019 unexpectedly at his home. He was the husband of Lucille N. (Keller) Kocher, together they celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in Hellam, on January 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Hollis V. and Mary E. (Kraft) Kocher.
Duane was a 1956 graduate of Wrightsville High School. He was an accountant for the RCA Corp. in Lancaster for most of his working years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Gregory D. Kocher, daughter Nicole R. (Kocher) Rentzel, four grandchildren Nathan Kocher and his wife Lauren, Abby (Kocher) Fishel and her husband Brett, Levi Rentzel, and Wyatt Rentzel; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Vivian Garner and two brothers Carson and Ronald Kocher.
Duane was an avid lifelong baseball player and fan. He played in both the Susquehanna and Central Leagues here in York County for many years. In 1958 at the age of 19, he was voted the MVP of the Susquehanna League. In 1959 this young man from Hellam would board a train to head to Panama City to attend spring tryouts with the Kansas City Athletics. A career in the MLB was not in his future, but he continued to play ball locally for many years to come. He was looking forward to opening day of the Central League supporting the Manchester Indians in just a few days. Duane was a member of the Hawks Gunning Club.
Duane was a simple man, a humble man. He loved his family and adored his little Yorkie, Bubba. He will be missed dearly.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C., 200 East Market Street, Hellam, PA 17406 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 8, 2019