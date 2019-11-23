|
Duane L. Burns
Dallastown - Duane Lee Burns, 49, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Vickey L. (Koontz) Burns, to whom he was married for seven years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion. A visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Born on April 19, 1970 in Hagerstown, MD he was a son of Milton E. Burns, Jr. and the late Gertrude May (Markley) Burns.
Mr. Burns was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Duane loved his Dodge pickup truck named Scooby, the outdoors, anything John Deere and enjoyed fixing just about anything related to cars, trucks and tractors. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, Vickey, Duane is survived by his son, Duane Lee Burns, II of Red Lion; five stepchildren, Amy Jo Koontz of Quakertown, Angela Rauhauser and her fiancé, Kenneth Waren, Jr. of York, Todd Rauhauser, Jr. and his fiancé, Rachel Tyson of Thomasville, Amanda Stine and her husband, David of New Freedom and Brandi Koontz of Dallastown; 13 grandchildren; brother, Robert M. Burns of York; sister, Kimberly Fling of York; and niece, Sarah Fling of Washington D.C.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019