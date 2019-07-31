|
Duane S. Weston
Red Lion - Duane S. Weston, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the husband of the late June M. (O'Bryan) Weston, to whom he was married for 63 years.
Born on November 29, 1926 in Lewistown, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel and Mary (Chapman) Weston. Duane spent over 50 years owning and operating his own business as a contractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and volunteering his time wherever it was needed. Duane loved to whistle and to read the hymns of the church. He was involved with York Rescue Mission, now known as LifePath Christian Ministries and he was a member at York Alliance Church. Duane was devoted to a life of ministry work, which often impacted many lives through both his words and actions of his faith in God.
Duane is survived by two sons, Samuel Weston and wife, Karen of Red Lion, and John Weston and wife, Shari of Winfield; a daughter, Beth Ann Weston and her husband, John Guiffrida of Red Lion; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Aaron, Joshua, Isaac, and Rachel Weston, Christy Edlund, and Melissa Boor; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Stiffler, and close companion, Virginia Harte. He is preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Lloyd, Don and Dave Weston, and a sister Elinor Baker.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019, at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road, York, PA 17403. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Shuey. A viewing will be from 9-11 AM, at the church. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either LifePath Christian Ministries, in memory of Duane Weston, 367 West Market Street, York, PA 17401, or to York Alliance Church, in memory of Duane Weston.
Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019