Dwain M. Smith
Arlington, VA - Dwain M. Smith, 37, of Arlington, VA, passed after a brief illness on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA.
Born September 28, 1981 in Lancaster, he was the son of Dwain M. and Susan L. (Leonard) Smith of Hanover.
Dwain was employed as project manager with Child Care Aware and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church both in Arlington, VA. He was a member of McSherrystown Home Assoc. and Knights of Columbus. Dwain was a 1999 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and 2003 graduate of George Washington University. He was an Eagle Scout, an author of 11 books, wrote a beer blog, volunteered at the Hanover Library, enjoyed traveling and was passionate about trivia night. While in high school he was president of student council, ran in their first track team, wrote for the Student Sun, was in all their plays, participated in forensics with speech, debate and mock trials. During his senior year he served as Secretary General in the model United Nations.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two siblings, Matthew Smith and wife Alison of Hanover and Jenna Burnett and husband Abram of Mechanicsburg; a nephew, Collin; four nieces, Sophia, Aubrey, Victoria and Elizabeth; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jeane Leonard of Hanover; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, with Rev. Msgr. James Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m. and also at the church Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Contributions in memory of Dwain may be made to a scholarship fund in his name to: Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave. McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019